Weekly Horoscopes

9/30-10/6 Horoscope: The Wild Unknown Tarot

Aries (March 21 – April 19): Daughter of Pentacles- You rather work behind the scenes than in the spotlight. You are extremely hard working and responsible. People may depend more on you than usual this week. Draw from your inner strength.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20): Ace of Cups- You are about to enter a blissful time of health, joy and friendship. A new love could be on the horizon and you may feel you are making a new start. Allow yourself to be revitalized.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20): The Hanged Man- A difficult situation may be coming in this next week. Though you may want to resist and struggle through, let yourself find stillness. Look at it from a new perspective and you may learn something new.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22): Five of Wands- You may find yourself scattered, distracted, doing everything and nothing at the same time. You have conflict within yourself. Find ways to bring calm and focus to your mind.

Leo (July 23 – August 22): Judgement- No more blaming yourself or others. It is the time for forgiveness and personal freedom. Rise above pettiness and fear. Be reborn and feel the relief of spreading your wings.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22): Seven of Swords- A secret is being kept, by you or from you. Time to see which it is. Face the cause of the secrecy and clear deceit from the air.

Libra (September 23 – October 22): Five of Pentacles- There are hard times ahead that bring with them so much worry. Anxiety like this can be damaging. Find a way to quiet the mind. Meditate, and find peace.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21): Six of Wands- You will soon find success and rise above the odds. Your obstacles have been relentless, but now it is time to look ahead.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21): Nine of Wands- Your journey is near completion though fear and doubt plagues you. Rally your confidence and take the last few steps. Your hard work will pay off.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19): Two of Cups- Be ready, a new romance or long-lasting friendship is headed your way. The connection is pure, honest and solid. Open your heart.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18): Death- Something is ending, and closure is needed. A positive transformation will begin after the initial sadness has passed.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20): The Star- There is hope and wonder coming to you. Embrace the serenity. It will bring light back into your life and bring positivity with it.