Oct. 7 to Oct. 11 Horoscopes: The Wild Unknown

Aries (March 21-April 19) Ten of Wands: Mental or physical burdens weigh heavy on your spirit this week. You cannot seem to get through to what you want. You are choosing the hard road. Time to step off that path.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Three of Cups: You will be in the company of amazing friends soon. These people allow you to truly be yourself. Celebrations are coming!

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Seven of Cups: You will face temptation this week in some aspects of your life. You have been building a house of cards and you may feel more confused on what is right or wrong. Take a step back until you can see straight again.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Father of Swords: You have the gift of perception. You can remove your emotions from a situation and see it from all angles. People describe you as fair and just, with deep ties to your family. This will come in handy for the week to come.

Leo (July 23-August 22) The Hierophant: You hunger for knowledge, practical or spiritual. It is time to deepen your practice; go to a class or workshop and do not be afraid of new experiences.

Virgo (August 23-September 22) Temperance: You will be called to be a moderator this week. Focus on compassion and compromise. If you have been excessive in one part of your life, practice self-restraint. You will find a sense of healing and balance being brought back into life.

Libra (September 23-October 22) The World: Completion, harmony, and contentment are coming your way. Envision this wholeness inside you. What does it feel like? What is blocking you from this feeling?

Scorpio (October 23-November 21) Son of Swords: You are one of action, filled with determination and urgency. You feel cast in someone’s shadow and work tirelessly to get out of it. Do not over exhaust yourself.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21) Nine of Cups: Worries and fears drift away this week. Peace and harmony await you. Good health, happiness and even material gains may be headed your way.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19) The Tower: A change is coming, one that you are not prepared for. You may feel that your world is crumbling around you, but you will come back from it.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18) The Sun: Vitality and health abound this week, bringing clarity and assurance in all you do. Go outside and enjoy the sun’s rays.

Pisces (February 19-March 20) Eight of Cups: It is time to move on. There is no hope in rekindling what has been lost. Time to start anew. Lift your eyes to the horizon and move your feet forward.