The Weekly Horoscopes

10/21- 10/27 Horoscope

The Wild Unknown Tarot

Aries (March 21-April 19): Son of Wands- You are an adventurous and seem to know exactly what to say; a white knight. But you are very hard to get to know. Perfection is an illusion, its time to trust your instincts.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Eight of Swords-You are surrounded by obstacles and you see no way out. Your perceptions keep you from taking flight. What keeps holding you back? You or others? Time to answer that question.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Four of Wands- Your labors have been steady and strong, leading to a plentiful harvest! A celebration is coming. Enjoy yourself, for it is a prosperous time for you!

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Eight of Pentacles- Hone your skills. You are close to mastering your craft so keep going. Find something you truly enjoy and become good at. Pay attention to details.

Leo (July 23-August 22): The Emperor- It is time to connect to the part of you that stand tall and strong. This week, you will need the side of you that is protective, decisive and calm. Clear your mind, then take action.

Virgo (August 23-September 22): Three of Pentacles- The task before you is big one. It is time to focus your energy, discipline and strategy. If you become weary, do not hesitate to ask for help. You will need the strength of others to climb this mountain.

Libra (September 23-October 22): Judgement- No more blaming yourself or others. It is the time for forgiveness and personal freedom. Rise above pettiness and fear. Be reborn and feel the relief of spreading your wings.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21): Temperance-You will be called to be a moderator this week. Focus on compassion and compromise. If you have been excessive in one part of your life, practice self-restraint. You will find a sense of healing and balance being brought back in life.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21): Seven of Swords- A secret is being kept. Either by you or from you and it is time to determine which one. Face the cause of secrecy and clear the air.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19): Daughter of Cups- You are full of creative energy and your surroundings inspire you. However, remember to stay grounded. Conflict distresses you, but do not let it rattle you off course.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18): The Hermit- Take a step back from day-to-day life. Focus on the inner you and become more self-aware. Meditate and let your inner fire shine bright.

Pisces (February 19-March 20): Ace of Wands- New growth in creativity is abound this week. Your ideas and outlook will seem endless. But, do not rush into it. Have good judgment and carry on.