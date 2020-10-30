Weekly Horoscopes: Oct. 28-Nov. 3

Horoscope: The Wild Unknown Tarot

Aries (March 21-April 19) Justice: A weight is surrounding a choice you have to make this week. Do not shun karma. All choices you make affect you and sometimes the people around you.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Nine of Swords: There are great worries in your life, and they weigh heavily on you. You are battling with yourself. Turn to others to help you through this tough time. Find joy.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) The High Priestess: Do not forget to listen to your inner voice. Look past the obvious this week and acknowledge the shadows.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Ten of Swords: You’ve hit rock bottom. All the drama in your life has left you drained and stepped on. It’s time to find out who you are without the drama. Focus on something else.

Leo (July 23-August 22) The Sun: Vitality and health abound this week, bringing clarity and assurance in all you do. Go outside and enjoy the sun’s rays.

Virgo (August 23-September 22) Seven of Cups: You will face temptation this week in some aspects of your life. You have been building a house of cards and you may feel more confused on what is right or wrong. Take a step back until you can see straight again.

Libra (September 23-October 22) Three of Swords: An emotional entanglement and confusion is in your future this week. Do not try to make any heavy decisions until both your heart and your spirit are healed.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21) The Chariot: The bliss of achievement is in full swing. Stay focused, keep sure footing, and you’ll stay on track towards your goal. Confidence, you’ve got it!

Sagittarius (November 22–December 21) Two of Pentacles: An inevitable change is coming in your financial life. Do not fight it. Face it with grace.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19) Ace of Swords: Your mind will become clear and your thoughts precise. It is time to make some decisions that you’ve been putting off.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18) Eight of Cups: It is time to move on. There is no hope in rekindling what has been lost. Time to start anew. Lift your eyes to the horizon and move your feet forward.

Pisces (February 19-March 20) Father of Pentacles: You are someone who prioritizes the stability of their job, family and home. Though you may seem dull to others, underneath is a passionate