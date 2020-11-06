Nov. 4-10 Horoscope: The Wild Unknown

Aries (March 21-April 19) Mother of Pentacles: You know exactly what to do in daily life and helping out the family. However, do not get too wrapped up in home life. Connect with nature and heal.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Nine of Wands: Your journey is almost done, but doubt and fear cloud your mind. Rally your confidence, lift your eyes and take those last steps. All your hard work will pay off.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) The World: Completion, harmony, and contentment are coming your way. Envision this wholeness inside you. What does it feel like? What is blocking you from this feeling?

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Ten of Wands: Mental or physical burdens weigh heavy on your spirit this week. You cannot seem to get through to what you want. You are choosing the hard road. Time to step off that path.

Leo (July 23-August 22) The Moon: Imagination and creativity are abundant, but be careful. If you look too far into the dark, you may stumble into periods of doubt and anxiety.

Virgo (August 23-September 22) Five of Pentacles: There are hard times ahead that bring with them so much worry. Anxiety like this can be damaging. Find a way to quiet the mind. Meditate, and find peace.

Libra (September 23-October 22) Eight of Wands: Change and clarity are coming. You may receive news or hear from an old friend that can change your course. Movement is on the horizon.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21) Two of Pentacles: An inevitable change is coming in your financial life. Do not fight it. Face it with grace.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21) Seven of Swords: A secret is being kept, either by you or from you, and it is time to determine which. Face the cause of secrecy and clear the air.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19) Son of Wands: You are quite adventurous and seem to know exactly what to say, but you are also hard to know. Trust your instincts this week. Perfection is an illusion.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18) Son of Pentacles: You are a trustworthy and inventive person, but your stubborn nature can make you hard to get to know. Hang out with some close friends and open your self up to new people.

Pisces (February 19-March 20) Eight of Pentacles: Hone your skills. You are close to mastering your craft, so keep going. Find something you truly enjoy and become good at it. Pay attention to details.