Feb. 16 Horoscope: The Wild Unknown

Aries (March 21 – April 19) Four of Cups: Don’t take your situation for granted or the people who have supported you. You have a lot of good things in your life. What are you truly longing for?

Taurus (April 20 – May 20) Four of Swords: You have a lot of pressure on you, but you have a mental power inside you. Remember to rest, and find ways to quiet the mind before you cave under the pressure.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20) Seven of Wands: This week, you must find strength in yourself. Stand up for what you believe in and be courageous!

Cancer (June 21 – July 22) Four of Pentacles: Your material possessions and bank account are stable. But, do not become possessive with your wealth as it will leave you rigid. Wealth is a concept.

Leo (July 23 – August 22) Six of Swords: You are recovering from a difficult time. Hope is on the horizon, things are looking up. Rest, recover and surround yourself with joyful friends.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22) Wheel of Fortune: A change of course is heading your way, something you are least expecting. You are getting closer to your life’s purpose.

Libra (September 23 – October 22)Mother of Wands: You are very protective of your loved ones, handling problems with grace and determination. You have overcome great pain. Don’t let people get to you.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21) Son of Pentacles: You are loyal and determined, with a reputation for being trustworthy. However, your stubborn nature can leave you lacking friends. Don’t be shy. Speak up and smile!

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21) Death: This card does not mean an actual death. Rather, something in your life is ending, needs closure. A positive transformation will begin after.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19) Daughter of Wands: You are a free spirit, waiting for the right time to settle down. You are stubborn and stronger than you look. A transformation is coming: don’t fight it, embrace it.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18) Ten of Cups: Your goals are realized and the positivity is overflowing! People are drawn to your positive attitude this week, as you shine bright. Embrace it with a joyful heart!

Pisces (February 19 – March 20) Nine of Cups: Cast your worries and fears away! A new phase of peace awaits. Your wishes seem to be coming true. Good health, happiness and maybe material gains are heading your way. Enjoy!