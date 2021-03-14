March 11 Horoscope: The Wild Unknown

Aries (March 21 – April 19) Nine of Cups: Cast your worries and fears away! A new phase of peace awaits. Your wishes seem to be coming true. Good health, happiness and maybe material gains are heading your way. Enjoy!

Taurus (April 20 – May 20) Eight of Wands: News and change is coming! An old friend may call. There is movement on your course of life.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20) Six of Swords: You are recovering from a difficult time. Hope is on the horizon, things are looking up. Rest, recover, and surround yourself with joyful friends.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22) Wheel of Fortune: A change of course is heading your way, something you are least expecting. You are getting closer to your life’s purpose.

Leo (July 23 – August 22) Father of Cups: You are a patron of the arts and support your family and community whole heartedly, but, sometimes your fears affect your personality.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22) Ace of Cups: You are entering a blissful time of health, joy and friendship! A new love may be coming your way and you may have a new start.

Libra (September 23 – October 22) Ten of Pentacles: Material and spiritual abundance! Be generous in money and wisdom. Provide guidance and you will be rewarded tenfold!

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21) Ace of Swords: Your mind is becoming clear, your thoughts are in focus. Now is the time to make decisions you have been putting off.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21) Son of Cups: You are an artist who finds success in their field. You may seem secretive and peaceful, but you have a secret intensity in you.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19) Temperance: Be a moderator, focus on cooperation and compromise. Practice moderation in your life and harmony will return.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18) The Chariot: You are on the ride of accomplishment. Focus your mind and stay sure footed on your path. Be confident in yourself!

Pisces (February 19 – March 20) Two of Cups: New love is heading your way! Friendship, a dear relative, or a new partner. The connection will be true, honest and solid.