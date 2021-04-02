Horoscopes: The Wild Unknown Tarot

Aries (March 21 -April 19) Nine of Cups: Cast your worries and fears away! A new phase of peace awaits. Your wishes seem to be coming true. Good health, happiness and maybe material gains are heading your way. Enjoy!

Taurus (April 20 – May 20) Seven of Wands: Find strength from within yourself this week. It is time to be courageous and stand up for what you believe!

Gemini (May 21 -June 20) The Fool: You are young and ready to fly, but you face a long journey. Time for new beginnings. Be spontaneous, excited, and don’t be scared if you fall. This is your journey, no one else’s.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Mother of Swords: You are extremely knowledgeable and experienced in your field, some say all seeing. However, you are going through a bit of a rough patch.

Leo (July 23- August 22) The Devil: This card may be frightening, but it carries this message: you have an unhealthy addiction, surrounded with negativity. Be it a relationship, person, substance, or material gain, it is time to break free of what’s holding you back. Free yourself!

Virgo (August 23 -September 22) Eight of Wands: Change, news and clarity are coming! You may hear from an old friend or hear news that shifts your course. Be ready to travel!

Libra (September 23-October 22) The Emperor: You are protective, decisive and truly stable. Your mind is clear to take action. It is time to reconnect with the part of yourself that makes you stand tall and strong.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21) Mother of Wands: You are very protective of those you love. While proud and determined, you also have a grace and beauty that masks your forceful nature and the journey you have taken to overcome past pain.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21) Nine of Pentacles: Time to enjoy the results of hard work. A promotion or new happiness and stability are coming.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19) Seven of Pentacles: You are uncertain of a situation. You can’t seem to see the rewards you have already gained from your hard work. It is not all monetary.

Aquarius (January 20 -February 18): Four of Wands- You’ve completed your task! Your labors have paid off and now it is time to celebrate.

Pisces (February 19- March 20) Five of Cups: It is a time of sorrow. There will be disappointment and regret. Do not make hasty decisions and take a good look at what you want out of life.