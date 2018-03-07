The student news site of University of Wisconsin-Platteville.

Milio’s Athlete of the Week: Johanna Meister

March 7, 2018Leave a Comment

Hometown: Darlington, WI

Year: Junior

Major: Mechanical Engineering, Spanish minor

Sport: Track & Field, Cross Country

How old were you when you started running?

I have always loved to run, and my first running competition was my hometown’s grade school track and field meet when I was in kindergarten.

Who inspired you to compete?

My mom, she has always encouraged me in my running and has always been my biggest fan.

Is competing in college more difficult than it was in high school?

Collegiate competition is challenging in different ways with more athletes being at the same skill level as myself, however the thrill of competing and racing is even more fun as a collegiate athlete.

Where do you see yourself in five years?

In five years I will be working with an engineering company, competing in local road runs, and hopefully helping out the local high school as a volunteer cross country/track & field coach.

What are some of your hobbies outside of running and school?

I love to play piano, read books, watch movies, and spend time with friends and family.

