Exponent

Pioneer basketball defeats Luther College

UW-Platteville pushed ahead to a 3-3 record for the 2018-2019 season

John Jones, [email protected]|December 4, 2018

Pioneer basketball defeats Luther College

The Pioneers improved their record to 3-3 for the season against the Norse at the Bo Ryan Court on Nov. 28. The University of Wisconsin – Platteville women’s basketball team played Luther College at the secong home game of the season.

The first quarter flew by as the Pioneers distanced the score board to 24–11 going into the second quarter. The Norse made 10 out of the 21 of their baskets compared to the Pioneers 4 out of 8 shots from the 3-point line.

The second quarter changed pace a bit. UW-Platteville’s Maiah Domask, Kassie Buchholz and Caitlyn Tipton each sank eight points, which set the halftime score to 39-24.

In the third quarter, the Pioneers distanced themselves from the Norse by 20 points. Luther pushed but could only recover 14 points in this quarter.

Free throws and jump shots were the main source of points for the fourth quarter, setting the score at 58–38. The Pioneers were nearing victory, and free throws, 3-pointers and rebounds solidified the final score of the match. Luther only scored 23 points in an attempt to catch up to the Pioneers.

The Pioneers played hard throughout the game. Tipton earned the Pioneers 14 points, Domask rebounded 15 out of the 43 times and Emendorfer assisted 4 times.

Overall, the Pioneers made 17 points off turnovers, 12 points off of second chance shots and 30 points within the paint. A total of 55 fouls were made by both teams in which the Pioneers went 11 out of 15 from the free throw line. The final score was 76 – 61. As of this game, the Pioneers are sitting at 3 and 3 for the season.

UW-Platteville’s women’s basketball team has one more home game before the end of the semester against Loras College on Saturday Dec. 8 at 3 p.m. at Bo Ryan Court. The women’s and men’s basketball teams will join together for the Pediatric Cancer Awareness games.

