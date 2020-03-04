ATHLETE OF THE WEEK

Name: Lucius Rinehart

Hometown: Evansville, WI

Year: Junior

Major: Construction Management

Sport: Wrestling

How old were you when you started wrestling?

I first started wrestling in first grade.

What got you into wrestling?

I couldn’t say for sure how I got into it, but I think my dad was having me try out all sorts of sports and, for some reason, I picked this one.

How do you prepare yourself before a match?

Normally I listen to some music and stretch the legs out a bit to see if they’re willing to work for the day.

What advice do you have for incoming freshman who want to get involved in sports?

If I have any advice to share with people I would say: No matter how much you think the work sucks, or how you’re starting out, it only gets better. You need to be able to tough it out in the beginning, even if you take a couple hits, or you feel like you just can’t take the work; it’ll make you tougher and prepare you for anything else you’ll face, and it’s worth it in the end.