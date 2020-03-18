Pioneers travel to ACUI Regionals

The Pioneer Sportsman’s Club sent a squad to Waukee, Iowa on March 7 to compete in American trap, American skeet, Sporting clays and super sporting clays competitions at the Greater Midwest Conference Championships, an ACUI clay target regional event. The venue, New Pioneer Gun Club, is an approximately four-hour drive, 236 miles, southwest of Platteville.

The weekend schedule included practice and registration on the Friday of arrival, sporting clays and American skeet events on Saturday and super sporting clay and American trap events on Sunday.

At the regional there were squads from Indiana, Missouri and Iowa with seven colleges and

universities in attendance along with high school teams. The Pioneer Squad consisted of mechanical engineering major Tate Peterson, criminal justice major Nicholas Seidl, crop and soil science major Colten De Jager, environmental engineering major Victoria Chanez and mechanical engineering major Brent Alman.

Although the Pioneer Sportsman’s Club has competed in shoots in Illinois and

Minnesota, this was the first time that the club athletes have competed in the ACUI regional event in Iowa.

Notable performances from Brent Alman included a score of 97 out of 100 in American trap and 96 out of 100 in American skeet, which ranked him sixth overall out of 54 male athletes.

Tate Peterson also ended the weekend strong with a score of 92 out of 100 in American skeet. The weather was sunny, nearly 70 degrees, with intense wind blowing 30 MPH out of

the south both days.

The shooters are hoping for similar weather during their spring break competition near San Antonio, Texas for the ACUI National Championship. The Pioneer Sportsman’s Club will send two squads (10 students) to compete at the nationals to compete in American trap, doubles trap, American skeet, doubles skeet, sporting clays and super sporting clays events.

Individual Regional Scores:

Athlete American Trap American Skeet Sporting Clays Super Sporting Clays

Nicholas: 85,76, 39, 36

Victoria: 92, 60, 34, 24

Brent: 97, 96, 78, 42

Colten: 79, 81, 49, 32

Tate: 89, 92, 62, 45

Team Score A. Trap A. Skeet S. Clays Super Sporting

PSC at UW-P. 442 389 262 179