Drug Dealer Doesn’t Pay for Parking Pass

Platteville students were outraged this weekend after hearing that the man selling drugs in the sketchy white van behind Warner Hall was not paying for a parking pass like everyone else.

The catalyst to this controversy emerged earlier this week, after UW-Platteville student, Frank Snitch, noticed the notorious white van belonging to Platteville’s local drug dealer absent of any parking pass.

Snitch posted on social media that the drug dealer, whose identity remains undisclosed to respect his privacy, had been using campus parking facilities without purchasing a valid parking pass, and public outcry erupted. The individual in question, who has allegedly been conducting illicit actives in campus premises, sparked a heated debate among the student body for his brazen disregard of university regulations.

On a campus where parking spots are more coveted than any academic accolade, the sight of a vehicle blatantly parked without a pass struck a nerve among students.

The university attempted to quell the outrage by releasing an email reading, “Dear Platteville Students, we understand your concern over certain individuals without a parking pass on campus and we assure you, the university is looking into those complaints.” However, by that point, it was already far too late.

The sentiment among students quickly spread across several social media platforms, with students expressing their frustration and incredulity at the situation. Memes flooded the digital landscape, each serving as a testament to the collective outrage felt by the student body. Many students additionally started accusing university faculty of showing favoritism, as several students have received tickets for parking violations, but the drug dealer never seemed to receive any.

Several students organized a stakeout, where they waited in the bushes watching the drug van to catch university administration purchasing drugs. However, the stakeout was short-lived, as University police came to break up the group citing “improper organization of a group activity.”

The drug dealer who witnessed the event declined to comment on the matter when the Antagonist reached out, but did mention that he had not been contacted by university administration or university police about his lack of parking pass.