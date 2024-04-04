Exponent+Required+to+Wear+Bodycams

Exponent writers are now required to wear cameras while interacting with the public to capture any potential stories, interviews or videos. These will come attached to vests with the first amendment printed on the back, to remind people of the freedom of the press.

Prior to learning about one-party consent laws in Wisconsin, The Exponent had been specifically instructed to ask for permission to record any kind of information from the public. After this realization, information is a no-hold-barred battlefield of audio recordings and photos.

“We don’t view it as an invasion of privacy, no,” an anonymous Exponent employee reported, “It’s just, like, taking an opportunity. If someone is talking about something, we should be able to film it and publish it. The media waits for no one.”

Exponent staff are instructed to attend campus events and to visit cafeterias or places with the most student conversations in order to catch the most printable gossip possible. While angry readers may threaten lawsuits or claim invasion of privacy, one-party consent keeps the potential press censorship at a minimum. “Honestly, if you don’t want something being published, don’t go saying it in public.” Kaza Beznana retorted.

Not everyone on staff approves of the new requirement. An intern stated, “It just feels like a complete invasion of privacy to me. You could be having a completely personal or private conversation with your friends and then have it published to other people without your knowledge to drum up some drama or publicity. It’s just not cool to take advantage of something like that.”

Journalistic integrity aside, many fear that The Exponent will be reduced to a tabloid reader, or a vacant source of drama and nothing more. “Campus commitments like The Exponent require its members to have a lot of intelligence, talent and patience. Sniffing around for drama like this just seems really low. They’re supposed to be doing good work and serving the public. This is just some nasty behavior.” Nita Finnish was recorded saying.

While opinions and reactions conflict, The Exponent states that they’re eager to receive and publish everything they can. “What are they gonna do? Steal the papers?” An Exponent employee joked.