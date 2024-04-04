Office Reports

Jan. 26

Executive board members called E911 to the office during production night after the Managing Editor announced he was going to the roof of Warner Hall. The Editor-in-Chief told him no multiple times, but he was already heading for the ladder. The Chief Layout Editor jumped on the Managing Editor to apprehend him until emergency services arrived.

Feb. 2

The Editor-in-Chief called E911 after the Managing Editor threatened to cover the walls in unapproved comics in a manic episode following a denial of a comic. Police were able to lure the Managing Editor out of the office and place a net over him, so he did not run away.

The Chief Copy Editor, Chief Graphics Editor and Social Media Manager were ushered away by police after arguing about “not getting barbeque” for their french fries for their break during production night. The Editor-in-Chief locked them in the break room until police showed up.

March 15

Multiple members of the Exponent attended an awards ceremony where people paid for a lunch that the Exponent did not. A man from another table gave the members a plate of the marinated chicken cobb salad because he “felt bad.” Chief Copy Editor convinced the Editor-in-Chief to eat a ball of butter on the plate that looked like cheese. After biting into the butterball, the Editor-in-Chief demoted the Chief Copy Editor to unpaid intern.

March 19

The Managing Editor and Chief Copy Editor were discussing the Dune 2 movie before the Managing Editor mentioned the popcorn bucket that was made to promote the movie. Before it got too far the Chief Layout Editor banished the Managing Editor to the filing cabinet to organize old Exponent issues. “It got too far” was an understatement.