Tensions have begun to rise on the UW-Platteville campus as two prominent student-run organizations find themselves embroiled in a heated legal battle. The Exponent, the oldest continually published student newspaper in the state of Wisconsin, finds itself in the courtroom after being sued by WSUP Radio, the oldest student operated radio station in the UW System.

The lawsuit claims that the Exponent failed to participate in Homecoming events with WSUP Radio, violating a previously agreed upon blood pact titled “Dying Media Club.” The Exponent is additionally accused of the unlawful retention of the Homecoming Trophy which was mistakenly sent to their office.

The court document alleges that despite the error being promptly reported to the Exponent by WSUP’s members, the Exponent refused to return the trophy, citing unclear communication and administrative oversight.

WSUP President, R2 T12, claimed in an interview with the Antagonist that the dispute started when the Exponent failed to actively participate in any of the university’s Homecoming events. “Traditionally, student-run organizations such as the Exponent are expected to contribute to the festive spirit of homecoming and fostering a sense of community pride,” T12 stated. “The issue escalated when they were given the Homecoming trophy despite not doing anything. When we asked for the trophy back, they completely ignored us, and we haven’t been able to reach them since.”

The dispute has now spilled into the legal arena, with WSUP filing a lawsuit against the Exponent in pursuit of both the trophy’s safe return and resolution of the perceived nonparticipation in Homecoming events.

The lawsuit was filed after months of university administrators attempting to intervene and facilitate a resolution between the two student organizations, but so far, only WSUP has replied to find an amicable solution.

In an interview with the Antagonist, Exponent Editor-in-Chief NataLIE Downey claimed that she “was not aware of any lawsuit against the Exponent.” When asked if she had checked her email in the past few months, Downey went pale and started cursing under her breath before ushering Antagonist staff out of her office.

While in the office, members of the Antagonist personally saw the Homecoming trophy, which was being used as a coat rack.

As the legal proceedings unfold, UW-Platteville hopes for a swift solution that preserves the spirit of collaboration and unity between student-run organizations.