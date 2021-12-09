An+Exponent+Intern+Writes+a+Farewell+Letter

Though my time at the Exponent has been short, I can’t imagine my last semester on campus any other way.

Learning to use new programs and gaining new skills for my future career has been greatly appreciated. The most impactful part of my internship has been the amazing people that I have been able to meet and work with. From our fearless leader John to the amazing graphic talents of Morgan, getting help copy-editing from Connor to the endless antics of Nick and Natalie, from tips and tricks from Liz to being able to bounce ideas off Justice.

I can’t imagine spending my Tuesday nights with a more entertaining group of people.

Thank you all for the experience and the memories.

Farewell,

Kaitlynn Niehaus