IDEA Hub Grand Opening and Launch

“From there, we did our first round of production. With that round, we’ve since been able to see more organic growth that’s not just the friends and family who support us,” continued Biendarra. “We have a map with all the places that we’ve sold Skillzboards to. It includes most of the states out west and east, Switzerland, Italy, Spain, the U.K.”

Continuing to work with host organizations like UW-Platteville, WiSys VentureHome, the Platteville Incubator, SWWRPC, the Center on Rural Innovation and Prosperity Southwest, the IDEA Hub plans to offer more programs and workshops for future entrepreneurs and business people.