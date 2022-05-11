Farewell Letter from Sports Reporter

Dear Editor,

The Exponent was a brand-new experience for me this semester. I have almost completed an individually contracted major in Sports Management, Communications and Marketing. I also am taking the courses to earn a minor in English.

I took a non-traditional path to UW-Platteville. After I finished my general education two years ago, I had no idea what to expect, but I was confident that there would be good people in Platteville to interact with. That was what convinced me to become a Pioneer.

A little over a year later, I learned that another one of the classes in my program (I had already made a couple of changes to the original contract) would not be offered in time for when I expected to graduate. I explored multiple options and eventually contacted the English department to see if I could create an internship, tailored to my interests, that would be like a communication-related internship from other schools. As a result, I was selected for an internship with The Exponent after I submitted a couple of pieces of previous work.

I had no idea what this would be like, because I had very little experience doing what would be required of me. What I didn’t know was what an enjoyable experience (working with) The Exponent would prove to be.

The environment is amazing. We laugh and joke, but we have been able to produce some very good content as a group this semester. It is truly remarkable what some people can do. I made very good friends and some wonderful memories from being a part of The Exponent, even though it was just for a short time.

Thank you to everyone associated with The Exponent for treating me so well. I wish each one of you the best in the future!

Sincerely,

Matthew Hill