“Five Nights at Freddy’s” Movie Review

The “Five Nights at Freddy’s” movie successfully captures the essence of the games and the lore Scott Cawthon made while adding its own unique spin to the narrative.

As a longtime fan of the FNAF video game series, I had been eagerly anticipating the release of the movie adaptation for years and I can confidently say that it did justice to the chilling world created by Cawthon.

The eerie atmosphere of the pizzeria, the iconic animatronic characters and the nerve-wracking tension of the night shift are all faithfully portrayed. Everything was true to what players of the FNAF games could imagine down to the lore and news articles on the walls.

The “Five Nights at Freddy’s” movie was truly unique in its attention to detail with not only the atmosphere and setting, but also the design and movements of the iconic animatronics that everyone in the FNAF community seems to love.

The animatronics seemed to have stepped right out of the games and had a level of realism that made the whole movie seem eerie. The element of jumpscares did not get lost in transition from the games either, as the movie made sure to feature plenty of fun and exciting thrills that are sure to keep anyone up at night.

While I feel the movie did do its video game counterpart justice, I also feel like the “Five Nights at Freddy’s” movie had a few moments that were a bit overplayed and drawn out. This is especially true during the middle scenes of the movie when there was not a lot of action or scares happening. These scenes made the movie seem a bit less of a horror movie and more of a thriller as the suspense just seemed to just build during these long scenes.

The build-up was necessary to most viewers who had anticipated the “Five Nights at Freddy’s” movie; however, people who were looking for the scarier aspects of these scenes and not the plot behind them would be highly disappointed with those long periods of suspense.

The FNAF movie opened the idea that some of the gaming community’s favorite indie horror games can now be brought into real life and can be authentic and true to the games themselves. Rating: 9/10