Blub of the Week: “Parked Car”

Samantha Camargo’s “Parked Car” is a “one night read” in which poetry is beautifully written to capture the true meaning of love. “Parked Car” is divided into three parts: “I have this feeling …,” “I’ve loved you …” and “for an eternity…” where each part tells its own story about love.

In the section “I have this feeling …,” Camargo uses multiple formats to highlight certain aspects of her poems to illustrate the feeling of love. She italicizes the lines in poems that she wants the reader to remember in their daily lives as there is both the good and the bad when diving into relationships.

“I’ve loved you …” has longer poems that address the insecurities those feel when pursuing a relationship and being able to trust that their partner truly loves them for who they are. The insecurities turn into acceptance that the relationship was meant to be.

In the last section “for an eternity …,” the topic of time is heavily discussed as partners learn to be together through the best and worst of times. Camargo ends the book with how love never dies if both partners are inevitably in love with each other.

“Parked Car” is great reminder to our insecurities and there will be someone to accept our flaws without any strings attached. This book is recommended to the hopeless romantic and poetry lovers alike.

Rating: 9/10