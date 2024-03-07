Blurb of the Week: “Customs”

image courtesy of Amazon

Solmaz Sharif’s “Customs” is a poetry book that explores human experience, weaving together threads of memory, identity and cultural heritage. Sharif navigates her Iranian heritage and writes about the challenges of being caught between tradition and modernity, exploring the ways in which cultural customs have defined her life.

The collection is divided into sections with each section being wildly different from the others. Many of the poems are about Sharif’s identity and life experiences and grapple with social issues such as feminism, personal identity and immigration.

One of the standout poems in the collection is Social Skills Training. In this poem, Sharif explores her own life experiences and compares them to different science experiments and societal expectations. Through her exploration of customs, Sharif raises questions about the nature of identity and belonging in a community, challenging readers to consider the roles they play in their own culture and customs.

“Customs” is a collection that showcases Sharif’s talent as a poet and storyteller. The book is worth picking up and reading if you are interested in political poetry.

Rating: 7/10