Org. of the Week: Platteville History Club

March 7, 2024
image courtesy of Platteville History Club
What is it?
History Club is for those who are interested in exploring different events with like-minded students alongside you. Exploring everything from the Roman Empire to colonial Latin America, we don’t specialize in any particular time period or topic.

Who can join?
Any student is welcome to join the history club, we are always happy to see new faces whenever they arrive

Meetings
Meetings are held on alternating Thursdays at 7 p.m. in Doudna 143.

Note from Secretary:
History club is a great way to meet new people, get involved in campus, or just to explore unfamiliar topics in a no-stress environment!
