“Twenty Dirty Hands” Exhibit

Nohr Gallery hosted the “Tri-State Annual Twenty Dirty Hands” on Feb. 29. It showcased artwork from the tri-state, area most of which were also for sale to the public. There was a total of 45 pieces of artwork hosted by the “Twenty Dirty Hands” group.
The exhibit is open for the public through April 5, weekdays 10 a.m. till 4 p.m.
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.