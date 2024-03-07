Advertisement
Exponent
Exponent
“Twenty Dirty Hands” Exhibit

Ethan Pulvermacher, General Reporter | March 7, 2024
Ron+Hahlen+-+Bird%0A2023+-+Clay%2C+metal%2C+stone
Gallery | 6 Photos
Ethan Pulvermacher
Ron Hahlen – Bird 2023 – Clay, metal, stone

Nohr Gallery hosted the “Tri-State Annual Twenty Dirty Hands” on Feb. 29. It showcased artwork from the tri-state, area most of which were also for sale to the public. There was a total of 45 pieces of artwork hosted by the “Twenty Dirty Hands” group.
The exhibit is open for the public through April 5, weekdays 10 a.m. till 4 p.m.
Exponent

