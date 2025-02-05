TV Show Review: What’s New, Scooby Doo

Scooby Doo is one of the most popular Hanna-Barbera shows and in 2002, the ninth version of Scooby Doo, came out called “What’s New, Scooby Doo.” This version of Scooby Doo follows the original format of Scooby Doo with an episodic format and the crew goes around to variety of locations and solves mystery.

This cartoon TV show has the first-time voices of Frank Welker as Fred and Scooby Doo, Grey DeLisle, as Daphne, and Mindy Cohn as Velma. This is the first time Scooby Doo was not voiced by Don Messick, who died before the series came out in 1997.

This series had three seasons and had several great recurring characters like Melbourne O’Reilly, The Hex Girls and the Secret Six puppies, who help make the world feel real but not overwhelming. The series also modernized the characters’ clothes and tech they have like flip phones. They also modernized the mystery they faced with several villains using high tech robots to help them scare people or throw suspensions.

This show is a great show to watch or to have on in the background as other things are going on. The characters are fun and have more personality than the original show and the mystery feels more real because of the updates done to the series. Plus the three holiday specials, Christmas, Halloween and Valentine, are all really good and have a great use of the holiday theme. It is unclear as to why it ended after only three seasons but the season that are out are great.

Rating: 8/10