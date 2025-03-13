Blurb of the Week: “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo”

Taylor Jenkins Reid is famous for several of her historical fiction books. Many of her novels have taken over BookTok, but the most popular is “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo.” This 2017 novel was nominated for several awards, including The Goodreads Choice Award for Best Historical Fiction—and it’s not hard to see why.

The book is framed as an autobiography of Evelyn Hugo, a fictional Old Hollywood celebrity, written with the help of a little-known journalist, Monique Grant. The story alternates between the past—following Evelyn’s rise to fame and the struggles she faced in Hollywood—and the present, where Monique navigates challenges in both her career and personal life. As the novel unfolds, we see how Evelyn’s choices shaped not only her own life but also those around her, including Monique.

This book is beautifully written and draws readers in with the mystery surrounding why Monique was chosen to write Evelyn’s story, as well as the glamorous yet tumultuous life Evelyn led. It also delves into conversations about Old Hollywood and the fleeting nature of fame. The characters are compelling and complex, making it hard to put the book down.

Rating 9/10