Movie Review: “Black Bag”

Director Steven Soderbergh’s 2025 movie “Black Bag” follows intelligence agent George Woodhouse (Michael Fassbender) attempting to uncover a mole within Britian’s National Cyber Security Centre. Suspicions point Woodhouse towards his close colleagues, with the prime suspect being his wife of 25 years, Kathryn St. Jean (Cate Blanchett).

“Black Bag” does a wonderful job of crafting a narratively rich story filled with tension and dry humor. Although it does have many action movie elements, the psychological tension is a masterclass of filmmaking, with many scenes in the movie centered around the interpersonal drama of the characters.

The supporting cast delivers commendable performances, with Pierce Brosnan portraying Arthur Steiglitz, the head of the intelligence organization grappling with internal insecurity due to the suspected leak. Marisa Abela, Tom Burke, Naomie Harris and Regé-Jean Page round out the ensemble, each adding depth to the intricate web of espionage and personal relationships.

The film’s main strength lies in its exploration of complex relationships and the moral ambiguities littering the world of espionage. “Black Bag” stands out as a sophisticated and engaging addition to the spy thriller genre, offering a more human portrayal of the world of espionage.

Overall “Black Bag” is a fun, intelligent and stylish spy thriller. The writing is spectacular and every performance in this movie is fantastic. Soderbergh rewards the audience for paying attention and “Black Bag” is a refreshing departure from the usual action spy movie.

Rating: 9/10