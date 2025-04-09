Blurb of the week: “Treasure Island”

Robert Louis Stevenson’s classic adventure novel “Treasure Island” was first published in 1883. At its core, “Treasure Island” is a coming-of-age story, following Jim Hawkins as he embarks on a dangerous voyage in search of buried pirate treasure. The story, despite its age, still manages to be a suspenseful, fun and thrilling story about pirate life.

One of the book’s greatest strengths is its characters. Most notably the character of Long John Silver, a charming and manipulative pirate who dances the line between hero and villain.

Stevenson’s writing is engaging and fun, and “Treasure Island” is a short, thrilling and easy read for anybody who enjoys a good old fashioned adventure story. Overall, “Treasure Island” is a gripping tale of courage, greed and betrayal, and one of the greatest adventure novels ever written.

Rating: 10/10