Movie Review: “Haunting in Venice”

Agatha Christie is the third most widely published author in history, outsold only by the Bible and William Shakespeare. Often referred to as the Queen of Murder Mysteries, her works have become timeless staples of the genre. Among her many unforgettable creations, none is as iconic or beloved as Hercule Poirot — the brilliant, mustachioed Belgian detective whose sharp intellect and attention to detail have captivated readers for over a century.

Poirot has been adapted in countless ways across books, television, and film, but most recently, he returned to the big screen in a stylish new film series starring Kenneth Branagh. The series began in 2017 with “Murder on the Orient Express,” a visually rich, star-studded adaptation that revived interest in Christie’s world of high-stakes whodunits. Following its success, 20th Century Studios released “Death on the Nile” in 2022, continuing the saga. Both films did well enough that fans eagerly anticipated a third, but which Christie mystery would be next?

Enter “A Haunting in Venice,” inspired by one of Christie’s lesser-known Poirot stories, “Hallowe’en Party.”

Originally set in a quaint English village, “Hallowe’en Party” tells the story of a young girl who is mysteriously murdered after claiming to have witnessed a crime at a Halloween gathering. For this cinematic adaptation, screenwriter Michael Green took creative liberties, reimagining the setting, tone, and structure. The story shifts from rural England to post-war Venice, giving the mystery a darker, more atmospheric tone and leaning into horror elements rarely explored in previous Poirot adaptations.

In the film, Hercule Poirot attempts to enjoy a quiet retirement in Venice, having stepped away from the chaos of detective work. However, he’s soon pulled back into intrigue when a friend invites him to a séance at a decaying palazzo. The event is hosted by a grieving opera singer desperate to connect with her deceased daughter. Poirot, ever the skeptic, attends to expose the medium but when the medium is suddenly killed after suggesting the daughter’s death wasn’t natural, Poirot is forced into action. With a storm trapping the guests inside, and whispers of ghosts haunting the palazzo, Poirot must use his wits to unravel the truth before the killer strikes again.

The film is amazing at blending mystery with gothic horror. Branagh’s direction leans into eerie visuals, using shadows, reflections, and rich autumnal tones to evoke an unsettling, suspenseful mood. One of the film’s standout elements is its ensemble cast. Featuring an array of talented actors, each character feels layered and suspicious adding depth and tension.

“A Haunting in Venice” sets itself apart from earlier Poirot adaptations by leaning into supernatural ambiguity of the house. The answer is left teasingly vague at times, making it a perfect mystery for the spooky season.

Rating: 9/10