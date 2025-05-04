TV Review: “The Last of Us”

“The Last of Us” is videogame released in 2014 to critical acclaim. In 2023, HBO Max released a tv under the same name. Season one doesn’t just rise to the challenge, it smashes it, delivering one of the most emotionally charged and beautifully acted series in recent memory, which is why many fans were eager for a season two.

Set 20 years after a fungal outbreak decimates civilization, “The Last of Us” follows Joel, a grizzled survivor haunted by the loss of his daughter, and Ellie, a sharp-tongued teenager who may hold the key to humanity’s salvation. Their journey across a broken America is part road trip, part survival story and all heart and love. What could’ve easily been another bleak zombie series becomes something far more intimate and interesting by having an exploration of love, grief and trauma as well as a different take on a zombie outbreak.

The tension in the show comes not only from the infection and how it impacts the world but also from human conflict in this world with tough choices and moral gray areas. The violence is brutal and seems never ending, but it pauses at times and gives moments that are savored and enjoyed. The world is decayed and violent but still hauntingly beautiful. Every frame feels considered, from the cinematography to the haunting score by Gustavo Santaolalla.

While the series largely follows the plot beats of the game, it’s not afraid to deviate where it counts. Some of the most unforgettable moments are the ones that expand beyond the source material, most noticeable in episode three, which tells the tender, tragic love story of Bill and Frank, two survivors in the outbreak that fall in love and die together in one another’s arms. It is a standout and gutting episode not just for the show, but for television in general.

Rating: 10/10