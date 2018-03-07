Exponent reunion

The student news site of University of Wisconsin-Platteville.

Exponent editorial staff accept Best of Show award at the 2013 Best of the Midwest student newspaper convention in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The 2011-14 Exponent editorial cohort invites all past and present newspaper staff to a reunion and bonfire at 4 p.m. Saturday, April 7 in Platteville. We hope you will join us as we celebrate the opportunities, skills, friendships and memories that have been made throughout the Exponent’s 129 years of continuous publication. For more information, please contact Rachael Shaff at [email protected] or 262-389-6732.

Cheers,

Your 2011-14 Editorial Staff

