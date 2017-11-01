The student news site of University of Wisconsin-Platteville.

Exponent

Weekly health seminar

Attendees+at+Wellness+Tuesday+last+week+help+one+another+make+stress+balls.
Attendees at Wellness Tuesday last week help one another make stress balls.

Attendees at Wellness Tuesday last week help one another make stress balls.

Submitted photo

Submitted photo

Attendees at Wellness Tuesday last week help one another make stress balls.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






For strategies on how to deal with issues like stress or relieving anxiety, the University of Wisconsin-Platteville’s counseling services has many resources for you to use to your benefit.

The UW-Platteville’s counseling services holds meetings every Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Royce Hall to relieve stress. The counseling department does creative expression, stress management, meditation and yoga throughout the month; each Tuesday brings something different. On Oct. 24, the theme was creative expression, where students came in and made stress relief balls. Balloons were provided along with brown beans, rice, corn starch, flour, play dough and water to make the stress ball of your choice. The students who attended interacted and helped one another make their stress balls. Sixteen people attended the event and participated in the activities.

Wellness Tuesday officially began in 2013, with its purpose being to connect to students outside of one-on-one counseling. The main goal of the event is to work on wellness and to learn the importance of self-care. The idea is to give students the chance to interact with counselors and others to discuss wellness without the pressure of having a one-on-one conversation with a counselor.

“We want to offer this event because we have the space and time and it’s another way for us to connect with the students,” counselor Jodi Moen said.

Over the years, the program has grown significantly. Moen has worked at UW-Platteville for a year and a half, and no one attended Wellness Tuesdays when she started. Last year it grew to five or six people attending, and this year a record number of 16 people attended.

“This is the best semester that we’ve ever had because we are getting bigger groups,” Moen said.

The counseling department encourages people to attend even if you want to go just for fun. Wellness Tuesday is a great way to have fun and relieve stress at the same time.

Print Friendly

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




CAPTCHA

*

Other stories filed under Features

Humanities department gets graphic
Humanities department gets graphic
Studying abroad in Fiji
Studying abroad in Fiji
‘Musical Scientist’ performs
‘Musical Scientist’ performs
Students scare students at Fright Fest
Students scare students at Fright Fest
Relaxation Resources

With midterms approaching, you may feel like you need a space to relax and unwind, or like you need someone to talk to. If so, stop by the Counseling ...

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Weekly health seminar

    Showcase

    Pioneers drop second straight at home

  • Weekly health seminar

    Features

    Engineers break borders: students establish school in Ghana

  • Weekly health seminar

    Features

    Ken Xclusive hosts annual variety show

  • Weekly health seminar

    News

    Greek life addresses hazing on campuses

  • Weekly health seminar

    News

    Pioneers react to the NFL’s ‘Take a Knee’ protest

  • Weekly health seminar

    Features

    Students explore Memorial Park ecosystem

  • Weekly health seminar

    Showcase

    Convocation guides students to success

  • Weekly health seminar

    News

    College of EMS hosts 46th annual Expo

  • Weekly health seminar

    News

    UW-Platteville to host Walk MS

  • Weekly health seminar

    News

    ‘Safe Zone’ reminder after 10 years of use

The student news site of University of Wisconsin-Platteville.
Weekly health seminar