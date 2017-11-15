The student news site of University of Wisconsin-Platteville.

Exponent

Folk-rock duo performs at Open Talent Night

Sara Myers, [email protected]November 15, 2017Leave a Comment

Performers+Jess+and+Charlie+perform+a+Dixie+Chicks+cover+at+Open+Talent+Night.
Performers Jess and Charlie perform a Dixie Chicks cover at Open Talent Night.

Performers Jess and Charlie perform a Dixie Chicks cover at Open Talent Night.

Sara Myers photo

Sara Myers photo

Performers Jess and Charlie perform a Dixie Chicks cover at Open Talent Night.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






 

Family band Brother Brother impressed with their “indie rock with a banjo” style at this year’s Open Talent Night. The event was held at the Pioneer Haus on Thursday, Nov. 9, by Campus Programming and Relations. The MC’s of the night were band Brother Brother from Sarasota, Florida. The band consists of brothers Brett and Brad Anderson, a folk-rock duo. They just released their debut record, The New Kids, and coincidentally, they opened their set with the song “The New Kids” from the album.

After opening the show, the brothers mentioned how they are not used to the cold Wisconsin weather.

“This is like the apocalypse in Florida,” Brett joked.

Brad then introduced the first act of the night: Jess, Charlie and Molly singing “Life in a Northern Town.” This song was originally performed by The Dream Academy but has also been famously covered by Little Big Town, Sugarland and Jake Owen. The women harmonized during the chorus and took turns with the verses. After audience applause, Brother Brother returned to the stage where they sang an interesting mashup of The Killer’s “Mr. Brightside” and Jon Bellion’s “All Time Low” followed by another song from their new record Slowing Me Down.

“I’d never heard of Brother Brother before last night but now I’d consider myself a fan. Their use of the electric banjo was really unique I thought and it set their music apart from similar groups of the genre,” freshman mechanical engineering major Sam Bauman said.

Jess and Charlie from the first act returned to the stage for another acoustic performance of the Dixie Chick’s “Travelin’ Soldier.” Brother Brother returned again for two more songs, “Better Places” and “High on Your Love.” The Anderson brothers talked briefly about how they have been listening to audiobooks on the road, specifically Harry Potter. They got into an argument over who Hermione should’ve ended up with in the end.

“I think Harry and Hermione could’ve been good,” Brett said as he encouraged the audience to vote in their Facebook poll about what they think.

The next act of the night was a change of pace. Student Cortez Brown recited two poems.

“My favorite of the night was probably the guy who recited the two poems he wrote,” Bauman said.

Another interesting moment at the show was when student Liam performed an original. Before he played his “song,” he told the story behind it. Growing up he had a good friend named Tim who, after eighth grade, told him he was moving away. They took a long walk one day for the last time and went by the lake. They saw an eagle swoop down and grab a fish out of water.

“So, we just had to write a song about it. And it goes like this, ‘Cah!! Cah!’” Liam yelled into the mic.

The audience took a second before laughing.

“My favorite performance was the man that performed the song from the point of view of an eagle because to me that is true creativity,” freshman industrial engineering major Zac Emricson said.

The MC’s then performed more original songs, including one Brad wrote about a girl he dated named Brett. This was very awkward for Brett, Brad explains.

“I should be the only Brett in your life,” Brett said with a laugh.

For more on the band Brother Brother, you can find them on Facebook at  https//facebook.com/brobromusic/.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




CAPTCHA

*

Other stories filed under Features

Rainbow Rave pulls out all the stops
Rainbow Rave pulls out all the stops
Chinese architecture

The Confucius Institute held a lecture on Chinese architecture with the main focus on traditional Chinese architecture. This reflects China’s transi...

Chinese Zodiacs
Chinese Zodiacs
$270 raised from walking for cakes
$270 raised from walking for cakes
Faulkner and Vonnegut are discussed at forum

The Liberal Arts and Education Faculty Forum Series on Nov. 2 featured two presentations relating to influential American authors. The first talk was ...

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Folk-rock duo performs at Open Talent Night

    Showcase

    Pioneers perform in national tournament

  • Folk-rock duo performs at Open Talent Night

    Showcase

    ‘Scott & Chris’ impress at Haus of Music

  • Folk-rock duo performs at Open Talent Night

    Showcase

    Pioneers drop second straight at home

  • Folk-rock duo performs at Open Talent Night

    Features

    Engineers break borders: students establish school in Ghana

  • Folk-rock duo performs at Open Talent Night

    Features

    Ken Xclusive hosts annual variety show

  • Folk-rock duo performs at Open Talent Night

    News

    Greek life addresses hazing on campuses

  • Folk-rock duo performs at Open Talent Night

    News

    Pioneers react to the NFL’s ‘Take a Knee’ protest

  • Folk-rock duo performs at Open Talent Night

    Features

    Students explore Memorial Park ecosystem

  • Folk-rock duo performs at Open Talent Night

    Showcase

    Convocation guides students to success

  • Folk-rock duo performs at Open Talent Night

    News

    UW-Platteville to host Walk MS

The student news site of University of Wisconsin-Platteville.
Folk-rock duo performs at Open Talent Night