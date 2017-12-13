Volunteer organization established

The University of Wisconsin-Platteville has a new club on campus. The Rotaract Club, wants to help make a difference in our community, according to junior criminal justice major Jay Oren. Many people may be aware of a local organization called Rotary Club that goes around helping communities by their volunteer work, whether it be for a fundraiser or something as simple as adopting a highway. The Rotaract and Rotary Clubs are very similar; the only difference is the ages of those within the organization. Rotaract Clubs are for individuals between the ages of 18-30 and Rotary Clubs are for those above the age of 30.

“A Rotaract Club or Rotary Club is a volunteer service organization. Our purpose is to be involved in our community and make the lives of those around us better. Our big international initiatives are the clean water initiative, improving infrastructure, and improving lives in third world countries. Here in the states, volunteering with homeless shelters, local community projects that need extra hands or help fundraising,” Oren said.

The Rotaract Club on campus works closely with the local Rotary Club to help set up fundraisers and events for local charities and perform a variety of other volunteer work. They have plans to soon help the survivors of Hurricane Harvey by helping raise money or even going there to help rebuild the city, according to Oren.

“Rotaract is an organization that is part of something that is bigger than yourself and your own community. We are in 192 different countries. It’s a great way to network and to get to know people nationally and foster professional connections. It’s a great way to develop your leadership skills, communication skills, and it looks great on a resume to be a part of a volunteer organization, but it is also very rewarding to be a part of your community and help people around you.” Oren said.

The only requirement for joining the Rotaract Club is the willingness to give time to help the community and those in need, and the club is always open to new members. Being a member of the club is great for those who want to do volunteer work and help the community. The Rotaract Club is also great for networking and meeting a lot of new people.

“I decided to join because I was given the idea from Jay and he’s looking out for people. I saw it as an opportunity to grow myself as a leader and to be more involved in the community in a more positive way,” freshman engineering major Dominick Perry said. “When I looked more into it and saw they do bring a more positive environment and I see that Platteville could benefit from a lot more positive club like Rotaract, and I thought it would be good for me to grow from a leadership standpoint.”

For those who have interest in becoming a member of the Rotaract club, they hold their meetings every other Thursday morning at 8 a.m.