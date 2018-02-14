The student news site of University of Wisconsin-Platteville.

Exponent

Nationally recognized Chinese dancer at UW-Platteville

Dr.+Alice+Han+performing+a+ballroom+dance+on+stage.
Dr. Alice Han performing a ballroom dance on stage.

Dr. Alice Han performing a ballroom dance on stage.

Submitted photo

Submitted photo

Dr. Alice Han performing a ballroom dance on stage.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Dr. Alice Han is a visiting scholar from South Central University for Nationalities. Han has a Ph.D. in Physical Chemistry from Wuhan University of China. Han is also recognized as the Professional Rising Star Standard Dance National Champion in ballroom dance.

When she first came to the University of Wisconsin-Platteville at the end of December, Han reached out to an assistant professor in the School of Business, Caryn Stanley, who  also acts as the faculty advisor for the Ballroom Dance Club at UW-Platteville.

“I just googled ‘ballroom dancing in Platteville,’ and I found Caryn,” Han said. “She met [with] me and we talked about ballroom dancing, and she talked about the Ballroom Dance Club.”

Han is working with the Ballroom Dance Club this semester in order to teach more techniques to the students in the club.

“It gives me the opportunity to continue to practice dancing, and to leave something of me here,” Han said.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity for the students to learn from a national champion in dance,” Stanley said, who also competes in dance competitions in the area.

Han has been dancing professionally and competing for eight years.

“I started dance because it is interesting. It reminds me to never give up,” Han said. “I practice every day. As a student, you have to practice what you’re learning every day. As teachers, we practice by teaching every day. As a dancer, I have to practice dancing every day.”

Han and her colleagues are visiting scholars in the chemistry department as a part of a faculty training program, in order to learn different styles of teaching, as well as to improve their English skills. “I want to have a deeper understanding [of] American and Western culture, as well as [to] work on my English,” said Han. “I’m just lucky that I found people who like dancing here at UW-P [UW-Platteville].”

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: , , , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




CAPTCHA

*

Other stories filed under Features

Tai Chi or Taiji?

Tai Chi Night was led by Felix Fan, Chinese Instructor for the Confucius Institute and Martial Arts Master. Fan has participated in martial arts since...

Crafting with the Confucius Institute

To provide students insight on Chinese culture, the Confucius Institute hosted an origami night in which students had the opportunity to fold paper ...

Professors discuss sabbaticals

Pioneer Talk hosted a seminar with UW-Platteville’s professor of animal science John Tembei and associate director of education Daniel Leitch to pre...

Haus of Music hosts Dustin Hatzenbuhler
Haus of Music hosts Dustin Hatzenbuhler
“Moonlight” and literature

Dr. Philip “Pip” Gordon, assistant professor in the Humanities Department, was the featured speaker at the Platteville Public Library to discuss t...

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Nationally recognized Chinese dancer at UW-Platteville

    Opinions

    Winter Sucks: Staying safe in the cold season

  • Opinions

    Alone on Valentine’s

  • Features

    “Moonlight” and literature

  • Nationally recognized Chinese dancer at UW-Platteville

    Showcase

    Athlete of Week: Grant Wedepohl

  • Nationally recognized Chinese dancer at UW-Platteville

    Showcase

    Pioneers rebound against UW-EC

  • Nationally recognized Chinese dancer at UW-Platteville

    Features

    Francisco Ramos performs at Stand Up Saturday

  • Nationally recognized Chinese dancer at UW-Platteville

    Features

    Stop the Hate

  • Nationally recognized Chinese dancer at UW-Platteville

    Showcase

    Pioneers perform in national tournament

  • Nationally recognized Chinese dancer at UW-Platteville

    Showcase

    ‘Scott & Chris’ impress at Haus of Music

  • Nationally recognized Chinese dancer at UW-Platteville

    Showcase

    Pioneers drop second straight at home

The student news site of University of Wisconsin-Platteville.
Nationally recognized Chinese dancer at UW-Platteville