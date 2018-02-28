Trivia night helps animals

The Biology Club and the Pre-Health Society put on their fifth annual Trivia Night. Not only did many students come out to play trivia, but people from the Platteville community joined in too. This is one of the largest yearly events for both clubs.

“Trivia night is our big fundraiser every year and we put it on with biology club and every year we have a beneficiary and this year it is the Grant County Humane Society,” Trivia Night coordinator for Pre-Health Society and junior biology major Grace Austin said.

For the past five years, the clubs have worked together to put on Trivia Night, and every year they select where the money raised by the event will go. The chosen recipient this year was the Grant County Humane Society.

Due to an ample amount of necessary planning, both clubs started planning who to choose for the beneficiary back in Oct. 2017. They also discussed marketing among other things in order to help this event run smoothly. Within the Pre-Health Society, there were students who specifically ran for the title of Trivia Night Coordinator to organize and plan this event.

Both organizations put a lot of time and effort into this fundraiser because they donate eighty to one hundred percent of their proceeds to the chosen beneficiary.

“We are donating almost all of our proceeds to the Grant Country Humane Society, so that really helps them with whatever they may need for the animals and helps keep their facilities up as well,” vice president of the Biology club and sophomore biology major, Colton Lysaker said.

The two clubs provided refreshments and snacks for the attendees along with prizes for the first, second and third place teams. There were also opportunities to win raffle prizes, so if someone was unable to win part of the trivia competition, they still had a chance to win something.

Teams picked up people who were not part of a group so everyone was included.

“We get so many people from our campus to come out and participate in this event which is great,” President of Pre-Health Society and senior biology major Adarsh Sukhwal said.