Students on the farm

Campus Programming and Relations recently held their annual trip to Vesperman Farms. Vesperman Farms is a pumpkin patch and corn maze in Lancaster that holds a fall event each year. People are invited to visit the farm and pick pumpkins, navigate the corn maze, participate in fall activities and look at the farm animals.

Students who participated in the event paid three dollars to attend. That provided them transportation, entry to the farm and a free apple cider donut.

The students were able to take photos, play checkers with small pumpkins and ride on the zipline. Students were also able to interact with many different types of animals, including goats, chickens and potbellied pigs.

Spectators were able to view how the apple cider doughnuts were made by looking through a window in the event barn. Before leaving, students were able to purchase a pumpkin to bring back with them.