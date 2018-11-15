Pioneers honor military students and alumni

The University of Wisconsin-Platteville Wright Center for Non-Traditional and Veteran Students integrated several new events into the University’s Veteran’s Day program. One new event was Letters from Home. Letters from Home was an opportunity for students, staff and faculty to write letters to deployed service men and women or veterans who might be in the Veterans’ Hospital or Community Living Center in Madison.

“We’re partnering with Operation Gratitude to place the letters and artwork that our students write and draw into care packages with other donations that they have received. These care packages will then be sent to veterans and deployed service men and women,” Wright Center for Non-Traditional and Veteran Students coordinator Greg Tremelling said.

Since he started working for the Wright Center in June, Tremelling has been very busy pursuing new ways to serve nontraditional students and veterans on campus. He would like to introduce more programs aimed at helping nontraditional students and veterans feel involved on campus and succeed academically. Tremelling was also very excited about expanding the Veteran’s Day program.

“It’s important to recognize the sacrifices our students and neighbors have made to protect our country and secure the freedoms that we enjoy today. We want to make sure that we are recognizing them for everything they have done in the past,” Tremelling said.

One Veterans’ Day activity that Tremelling was particularly looking forward to was the Field of Honor. It was one of the biggest Veterans’ Day events on campus. The Field of Honor gave people in the community and on campus the opportunity to honor someone they know or someone in their family by sponsoring a flag and dog tag in their name. These flags are displayed in the West Lawn, right in the heart of campus. When it is over, the sponsors get to keep their dog tags and flags.

“I’m very excited to see it. Apparently you can hear the dog tags like chimes in the wind long before you can ever see the flags displayed down in the west lawn. Last year, there were about 40 sponsored flags – roughly the same number as this year. Hopefully, in the future, we will get the whole field of 144 flags sponsored. We plan on making this an annual event,” Tremelling said.

Another event that took place during Veteran’s week, which Tremelling referred to as the biggest event of the week, was the Veteran’s Reception. Guests got the opportunity to say thank you to student and community veterans, as well as hear some history on the WWI Armistice from LTC Raymond Ripberger, of the Wisconsin Army National Guard.

“This is our opportunity to say thank you for your service, and to say that our veterans are an important part of our campus community,” Tremelling said.

On Sunday night The Singing Pioneers men’s choir sang several songs meant to take the listener through how a soldier would feel during the duration of a battle, from fear and frustration to resolve when the fighting is done.

“We will take the audience on a journey, one that provides a window into the emotions military members might have felt – from before the war, to when they made the decision to take a stand for their country, and finally, to the horrors and realities of war and the ripple effects it had on families,” UW-Platteville Professor of Music and Director of Choral Activities Dr. Bob Demaree said.

The treble chorus opened the program with a set of three French Romantic pieces on the topic of love as well as highlights from the Carole King musical “Beautiful.” Then, the bass chorus performed music that reflected on themes of war, including the devastation of war, reconciliation and peace, with several pieces specifically referencing World War I.

The University of Wisconsin Platteville is proud of all its veteran students, service men and women, and wishes to extend a resounding thank you for your service, dedication and resolve. The Non-Traditional and Veterans Student Center is located on the third floor of Royce Hall. This space is for dedicated use by non-traditional and veteran students for meetings, studying, or just hanging out. The center promotes college access and lifelong learning through collaboration within the university community to provide services and support to address the unique needs and life experiences of non-traditional and veteran students.

