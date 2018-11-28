The student news site of University of Wisconsin-Platteville.

Exponent

Menu

It takes courage to be who you want to be

UW-Platteville memorializes those who lost their lives to anti-transgender violence

Back to Article
Back to Article

It takes courage to be who you want to be

Elizabeth Kaiser photo

Elizabeth Kaiser photo

Elizabeth Kaiser photo

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The Transgender Day of Remembrance, or International Transgender Day, is celebrated on Nov. 20 after the death of Rita Hester who was murdered on Nov. 28, 1998. Transgender advocate Gwendolyn Ann Smith created a vigil to honor her and all the transgender people who have lost their lives to violence since Rita Hester’s death. This kicked off the “Remembering Our Dead” web project and a San Francisco candlelight vigil in 1999. Although not every person represented during the Day of Remembrance self-identified as transgender, transsexual, crossdresser or otherwise non-binary, each was a victim of violence based on bias against transgender people.

The Doyle Center for Gender and Sexuality created a commemorative display case to honor those who passed. In the display case are a total of 24 names and pictures of the transgender people in the United States who passed from November 2017- November 2018, along with the provided information of when and how they passed. A tea light for each person was lit at the bottom of the case to provide brightness and hope for a more just and compassionate future.

The Transgender Day of Remembrance serves several purposes. It raises public awareness of hate crimes against transgender people. The Day of Remembrance publicly mourns and honors the lives of our brothers and sisters who might otherwise be forgotten. Through the vigil we express love and respect for our people in the face of national indifference and hatred. The Day of Remembrance reminds non-transgender people that we are their sons, daughters, parents, friends and lovers. The day also gives allies a chance to step forward and stand in vigil, memorializing those who’ve died by anti-transgender violence.

– Brooklyn BreYanna Stevenson: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma (Nov. 27,              2017) Shot to death

– Brandi Seals: Houston, Texas (Dec. 13, 2017) Shot

– Zakaria “Z” Fry: Albuquerque, New Mexico (Jan. 2018) Blunt force       trauma

– Christa Leigh Steele-Knudslien: North Adams, Massachusetts (Jan. 6,       2018) Stabbed and bludgeoned

– Viccky Gutierrez: Los Angeles, California (Jan. 10, 2018) Undetermined

– Celine Walker: Jacksonville, Florida (Feb. 4, 2018) Shot

– Tonya Harvey: Buffalo, New York (Feb. 6, 2018) Shot

– Phylicia Mitchell: Cleveland, Ohio (Feb. 23, 2018) Shot

– Amia Tyrae Berryman: Baton Rouge, Louisiana (March 26, 2018) Shot           to death

– Sasha Wall: Chicago, Illinois (April 1, 2018) Shot to death

– Carla Patricia Flores-Pavon: Dallas, Texas (May 9, 2018) Strangled to        death

– Nino Fortson: Atlanta, Georgia (May 13, 2018) Shot multiple times

– Gigi Pierce: Portland, Oregon (May 21, 2018) Shot

– Antash’a Devine Sherrington English: Jacksonville, Florida (June 1,       2018) Shot

– Diamond Stephens: Meridian, Mississippi (June 18, 2018) Shot

– Cathalina Christina James: Jacksonville, Florida (June 24, 2018) Shot to        death

– Keisha “Pokey” Wells: Cleveland, Ohio (June 24, 2018) Shot and killed

– Sasha Garden: Orlando, Florida (July 19, 2018) Undetermined

– Dejanay Stanton: Chicago, Illinois (Aug. 30, 2018) Shot to death

– Vontashia Bell: Shreveport, Louisiana (Aug. 30, 2018) Shot

– Shantee Tucker: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (Sept. 5, 2018) Shot

– Londonn Moore: Port Charlotte, Florida (Sept. 8, 2018) Shot

– Nikki Enriquez: Laredo, Texas (Sept. 15, 2018) Shot to death

– Ciara Minaj Carter Frazier: Chicago, Illinois (Oct. 3. 2018) Shot to             death

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




CAPTCHA

*

Other stories filed under Features

Pizza party with professors in Pickard Hall
Pizza party with professors in Pickard Hall
Platteville wears red

Everybody always celebrates those who did their country justice, but tend to forget about those who are overseas doing it right now. Remember Everyone...

‘Sailing to Babylon’: A visiting poet performs
‘Sailing to Babylon’: A visiting poet performs
Raise your glasses for the Toastmasters Club
Raise your glasses for the Toastmasters Club
Divas After Dark get down with Pioneers
Divas After Dark get down with Pioneers
Navigate Left
  • It takes courage to be who you want to be

    Features

    Pizza party with professors in Pickard Hall

  • It takes courage to be who you want to be

    Showcase

    Putting it all on the mat

  • It takes courage to be who you want to be

    Features

    Students showcase talents on the dance floor

  • It takes courage to be who you want to be

    Showcase

    Milio’s Athlete of the Week: Zach Coffeen

  • It takes courage to be who you want to be

    Features

    Back to back comedians entertain Platteville students

  • It takes courage to be who you want to be

    Features

    Environmental Policy Forum

  • It takes courage to be who you want to be

    Features

    Sigma Pi haunts the mine for halloween

  • It takes courage to be who you want to be

    News

    Platteville starved the vampires

  • It takes courage to be who you want to be

    Showcase

    Pioneer soccer ties with Dominican University

  • It takes courage to be who you want to be

    Features

    Doyle Center celebrates National Coming Out Day

Navigate Right
The student news site of University of Wisconsin-Platteville.
It takes courage to be who you want to be