Platteville wears red

Everybody always celebrates those who did their country justice, but tend to forget about those who are overseas doing it right now. Remember Everyone Deployed allows people to celebrate and remember those who are fighting for their country currently. R.E.D. lets those currently deployed know that they are remembered by wearing red every Friday as a reminder to spread the message of how important it is to keep active service men and women in mind.

The spread of R.E.D. started as a chain email to see how many people would actually participate and share it. It stated:

The Americans who support our troops are the silent majority. We are not “organized” to reflect who we are, or to reflect what our opinions are. Many Americans, like yourself, would like to start a grassroots movement using the membership of the Special Operations Association, and Special Forces Associations, and all their friends, simply to recognize that Americans support our troops. We need to inform the local VFW’s and American Legion, our local press, local TV and continue carrying the message to the national levels as we start to get this going. Our idea of showing our solidarity and support for our troops is starting Friday, and continuing on each and every Friday, until this is over, that every RED – blooded American who supports our young men and women, WEAR SOMETHING RED.

Word of mouth, press, TV — let’s see if we can make the United States, on any given Friday, a sea of RED much like a home football game at a university.

If every one of our memberships shares this with other acquaintances, fellow workers, friends, and neighbors, I guarantee that it will not be long before the USA will be covered in RED – and make our troops know there are many people thinking of their well-being. You will feel better all day Friday when you wear RED!

Let’s get the word out and lead by example; wear RED on Fridays.

Please forward this to everyone you know!!

Wear RED on Fridays. SUPPORT OUR TROOPS! WE LIVE IN THE LAND OF THE FREE, BECAUSE OF THE BRAVE. FOR US, THEIR BLOOD RUNS RED!! GOD BLESS AMERICA.

In 2006 the “R.E.D. Campaign” reached and was adopted by Lisa Miller and Karen Boier, the wives of two Canadian servicemen. Their purpose was to spread nationwide support of Canadians overseas. Wearing red worked perfectly because Canadian’s official color is red.

While visiting Canada Lloyd (Doc) Hofmeister caught wind of the campaign and brought it back to America. He wanted to spread the word because he has experienced not being remembered and appreciated.

“I have come full circle now. I am no longer ashamed and I realize I never should have been! My hope is that none of our armed forces will ever have to go through this again. I have seen firsthand how troop morale is as important as basic training. If morale is low, mistakes are made and people die. Our job is to support our troops and in the process, we can help to increase their morale by showing we care. Let’s face it, your show of appreciation could very well save someone’s son or daughter’s life” Hofmeister said.

Thus, on Fridays we wear red.