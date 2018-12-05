Pioneers explore the Windy City on CPR trip

The Campus Programming and Relations held an event to take students on a trip to Chicago on Dec. 1. There was not a set schedule that students were required to follow for this event, so the entire day was open for them to explore the many things the city had to offer.

Two Wind Star busses left the Markee Pioneer Student Center at 8 a.m. and arrived in Chicago around 11:30 a.m. Students were dropped off at Millennial Park, and before getting off the bus, CPR provided students with a list of places to visit and sightsee.

From there, everybody was let loose in the city until 9 p.m. If well-planned, students would be able to see most of the big attractions while still having time to spare for lunch and dinner.

On the list of recommended activities, CPR included classic tourist destinations like Millennial Park and taking a picture in front of the Bean, watching the figure skaters and visiting the Art Institute of Chicago. They also suggested Giordano’s, a Chicago favorite with its delicious Chicago-style pizza and convenient location a block away from Willis Tower. The Willis Tower is a highly sought-after skyline staple where tourists can venture up 103 stories and peer over the city from a birds-eye view. Navy Pier is also a popular harbor to hear Lake Michigan’s waves and ride the Ferris Wheel, as well as sample from various food vendors in the Navy Pier Store.

During the holiday season, Chicago offers extra activities for tourists of all ages to enjoy. Trumpets herald the historic Macy’s on North State Street, and Metro terminals are lined with garland. The Christkindlmarket offers specialized food, beverages and gifts from across Europe in a festive, condensed corner on West Randolph Street and North Clark Street. The Zoo Lights are a one-of-a-kind experience in the Lincoln Park Zoo that offers fun, free and family-orientated holiday celebrations that feature luminous displays and seasonal activities among 2.5 million lights.

If interested in more CPR events, Pioneers Got Talent and Donut Stress-Relaxation Event are coming up soon.