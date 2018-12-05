Tis the holiday season

The annual Holiday Stroll in downtown Platteville took place on Dec. 1 at the City Hall. The event was hosted by Platteville’s Main Street Program and is another event, along with Small Business Saturday, that helps to support local business owners.

Platteville’s Main Street Program was founded in 1999 for businesses to help each other out by providing distinct shopping experiences with the community. They are a non-profit organization that supports restoration and preservation of all things historical in downtown Platteville. They also organize several events, such as the Holiday Stroll, throughout the year to help keep downtown Platteville lively. This program welcomes new businesses to the downtown area and provides informational tours to new Platteville residents.

The Holiday Stroll lasted from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and it was a way for local businesses to offer special deals and free services to the community. The event also allowed local vendors to sell their arts and crafts to the public, like handmade jewelry, during the craft show.

Some of the deals offered by local businesses included 15 percent off service gift cards at Bad Cat Tattoo, various discounts and refreshments at Elements, 20 percent off all retail items at Downtown Designs and 10 percent off of essential oils and fair trade gift items at the Driftless Market, who also offered free cider and cookies. While customers shopped around the downtown area, a group of carolers were making their way around the main street businesses to help get shoppers in the holiday spirit.

In the City Hall, a craft fair was being held inside that featured local artists and vendors as well as local performers who played Christmas classics.

Santa Claus even stopped by the City Hall for pictures with the children, and then he strolled along Main Street with Mrs. Claus and the Grinch before they headed back to the North Pole for the rest of the season.