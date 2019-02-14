Spring: It’s the time to get involved

Campus Programming and Relations held their annual spring involvement fair in the Markee Pioneer Student Center. The spring involvement fair lasted three days, which allowed a plethora of students to view different clubs and organizations that the University of Wisconsin-Platteville has to offer. The clubs and organizations that participated in the involvement fair were given the opportunity to showcase their activities in hope that students would join.

Each semester, an involvement fair takes place on campus and any club or organization can participate. The clubs showcased usually include fraternities and sororities, interest-focused clubs, sports clubs and student-run organizations.

“[The spring involvement fair] definitely gets transfer students that didn’t get to attend the fall fair. It gives them a chance to see what we have to offer,” CPR representative Keely Liska said.

Both the fall and spring involvement fair allow students to come and learn about clubs from across campus that could spark their interest. According to Liska, who organized both the spring and fall involvement fairs this year, the spring fair is smaller but accomplishes the same job as the fall fair. Each day of the fair, twenty new clubs and organizations set up booths with poster boards and current members of the clubs ready to share their own experiences.

Some of the clubs that took part in the fair was Biology Club, Outdoor Adventure club, WSUP 90.5fm, Tau Kappa Epsilon and Sigma Tau Delta – International English Honors Society.

The Biology Club brought a variety of animals to the involvement fair such as a lizard and a turtle. As students walked by, the members of the Biology Club held the animals. Each club had their own way to encourage students to come up and talk to them. The student radio station played music at the involvement fair and handed out t-shirts, bags and speakers. Other organizations, such as Outdoor Adventure club, had climbing equipment which prompted students to ask questions.