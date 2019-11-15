Damnit, Janet, I love Frank-N-Furter

“Because the idea of the gender binary is a myth, which people prove every single day, we wanted to give an outward expression of the fluidity of both gender and sexuality, while also celebrating all of it. People do not fit neatly into the boxes society has imposed on them. Nor should they. This production was also a declaration that you are things that make us different are the things that make us beautiful…that the world holds a place for all of us…that you are important and your story matters. No one should have to live in fear of being who they are. We wanted everyone in our audience to know that we see you…we love you…we think you are glorious,” Farrelly said.

On campus, we have amazing services to offer for everyone embracing their gender as a drag and for their friends supporting them. We have the Patricia A. Doyle Center for Gender and Sexuality as well as University Counseling Services bringing a LGBTQ+ Support Group together on a bi-weekly basis. Please contact Diedre Dalsing of University Counseling Services for location information at [email protected] uwplatt.edu. The Doyle Center also provides Ally Training specifically dealing with LGBTQ+ education along with terminology for gender and sexuality. They also include ways and examples of how to be a proactive and inclusive ally.