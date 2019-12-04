CPR leads annual UW-Platteville Chicago trip

Last Saturday, Campus Programming and Relations (CPR) took 80 students to

Chicago for a whole day.

“We wanted to do this trip to give students a chance to experience Chicago and

have a fun time,” one of the event producers from CPR, Tony Bivens, said.

Tickets were $10. The bus left the student center at 8 a.m. and arrived in Chicago at

11:30 a.m. The students were dropped off in Millennium Park. From there, the group was

free to roam around the city for the whole day. Everyone had to meet back at the drop off

spot at 8 p.m.

One group started with traditional Chicago-style pizza at Giordano’s, located at

130 E Randolph street. Giordano’s is well known for their deep-dish pizza and their old

Chicago-themed restaurant.

The group then roamed around the city and went

shopping and site seeing. Favorite picture stops included

Trump Tower and the Bean.

The city lived up to its nickname with some windy

weather, but the students had a good time regrdless.

The night ended with a Christmas parade that took

place in the heart of the downtown Chicago. The city

of Chicago set off fireworks, which was amazing as it

surrounded the skyscrapers.

Bivens said, “We will for sure be doing this event

next year. A lot of people love being able to do what they

want in Chicago for a day.”