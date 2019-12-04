CPR leads annual UW-Platteville Chicago trip
Pioneers get the chance to explore the windy city; a day of fun and food
Last Saturday, Campus Programming and Relations (CPR) took 80 students to
Chicago for a whole day.
“We wanted to do this trip to give students a chance to experience Chicago and
have a fun time,” one of the event producers from CPR, Tony Bivens, said.
Tickets were $10. The bus left the student center at 8 a.m. and arrived in Chicago at
11:30 a.m. The students were dropped off in Millennium Park. From there, the group was
free to roam around the city for the whole day. Everyone had to meet back at the drop off
spot at 8 p.m.
One group started with traditional Chicago-style pizza at Giordano’s, located at
130 E Randolph street. Giordano’s is well known for their deep-dish pizza and their old
Chicago-themed restaurant.
The group then roamed around the city and went
shopping and site seeing. Favorite picture stops included
Trump Tower and the Bean.
The city lived up to its nickname with some windy
weather, but the students had a good time regrdless.
The night ended with a Christmas parade that took
place in the heart of the downtown Chicago. The city
of Chicago set off fireworks, which was amazing as it
surrounded the skyscrapers.
Bivens said, “We will for sure be doing this event
next year. A lot of people love being able to do what they
want in Chicago for a day.”
