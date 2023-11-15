Alaska Airlines Sued by Passengers

Abigail Shimniok graphic

Three passengers of Alaska Airlines Flight 2059 are suing Alaska Airlines, Horizon Airlines and the operator of the flight, alleging emotional distress after an incident last month where an off-duty pilot attempted to cut the engines of the plane. The three passengers accuse the airline of breaching its duty to ensure flight safety.

The Alaska Airlines flight was operated by the group’s regional subsidiary, Horizon Air, who is also listed as a defendant in the lawsuit.

In the complaint filed Nov. 2, in Washington state court, Matthew Doland and Theresa Stelter of San Francisco, CA and Paul Stephen of Kenmore, WA, alleged that the pilot should never have been allowed in the cockpit because he was suffering from sleep deprivation and depression. The proposed suit is a class-action complaint on behalf of all of the passengers aboard Flight 2059.

The lawsuit is seeking special and general damages, including ticket fees, damages for psychological injury, physical pain and suffering among others.

The off-duty pilot, Joseph David Emerson, 44, was in the jump seat when he suddenly said, “I’m not okay,” and tried to pull two handles that would engage a fire-suppression system and cut fuel to the engines. This caused the plane to dramatically pitch forward and “nosedive,” as stated in the charging documents against Emmerson.

According to court documents, Emmerson had told police that he had been suffering from depression for around six months and had ingested “magic mushrooms” less than 48 hours before the flight.

Emmerson was arrested in Portland, OR, after the flight had been diverted and landed safely. He is being charged with 83 counts of attempted murder and a single count of endangering an aircraft.

The passengers in the lawsuit have asked for a public explanation from Alaska Air and Horizon Air as to why the pilot was not subjected to preflight security screening. No response from either airline company has been released.