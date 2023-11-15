Campus Veterans Day Ceremony

The Wright Center for Non-Traditional and Veteran Students held their annual flag raising ceremony to honor veterans on Nov. 10 in front of Ullsvick Hall.

Greg Tremelling, Coordinator of the Wright Center for Non-Traditional and Veteran Students, began the ceremony with an introductory explanation on the poster contest that is held by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs where artists make posters based off a theme to honor veterans.

This year a disabled veteran won the contest, highlighting the theme “Service” with a poster titled “The Bugler” depicting a “hoisted flag with a bugler playing in the foreground captioned ‘honoring all who have served.’”

Tremelling explained the veterans’ organizations in Platteville always work together to provide service to veterans by providing food stands, building monuments, providing funding for other organizations, maintaining public spaces, supporting infrastructure and creating a feeling of community.

Tremelling then introduced the color guard, made up of active military and students at UW-Platteville, who came and raised the flag.

UW-Platteville Chancellor Tammy Evetovich then spoke on the behalf of UW-Platteville with a thank you to all veterans. She continued speaking to the families of veterans and showing them support and appreciation.

Evetovich explained how proud she is of the students, faculty, staff and alumni who are active military members for their commitments. “We know the value of what military service means to our country,” Evetovich said.

Statistics provided by Evetovich show that 2.3 % of the UW-Platteville student population are currently in or were in the military. Of the 2.3%, 1.5% are currently in the military.

“Veterans day is a day when we give thanks to the living veterans of the United States Armed Forces. Each year we observe Veterans Day on campus to recognize our student veterans, staff and faculty veterans, and our community veterans to let them know that we appreciate their service and the sacrifices they made to defend and preserve our freedom,” Tremelling said.