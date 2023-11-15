Maine Shooting Suspect Found Dead

Abigail Shimniok graphic

U.S. Army reservist Robert Card, 40, fatally shot 18 people and injured 13 others in a mass shooting at a bowling alley and a bar in Lewiston, ME, on Oct. 25.

The bowling alley was hosting a practice for a children’s bowling league at and the bar was hosting a cornhole tournament for members of the deaf community at the time of the shooting.

The shooting is the 36th mass killing in the United States in 2023 according to a database maintained by The Associated Press and USA Today in partnership with Northeastern University. The database includes every mass killing since the year 2006 from all weapons in which four or more people, excluding the offender, were killed within a 24-hour period.

Police searching for Card found his body in a recycling facility where he had recently worked.

Department of Public Safety Commissioner Michael Sauschuck had stated that Card appeared to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Card had been evaluated by police in July after the New York Army National Guard said that the Army Reserve’s 3rd Battalion, 304th infantry regiment had grown concerned about his “erratic behavior” while the unit was training at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, NY.

Some of Card’s relatives spoke to federal investigators that in the days leading up to the shooting, Card had mentioned hearing voices in his head and had become “more focused” on the bowling alley and bar that he later attacked.

The victims of the shooting include William “Billy” Bracket, 48, Bill Young, 44, Aaron Young, 14, Peyton Brewer-Ross, 40, Joshua Seal, 36, Robert “Bob” Violette, 76, Lucille Violette, 73, Michael Deslauriers, 51, Jason Walker, 51, Joeseph Walker, 57, Tricia Asselin, 53, Arthur Strout, 52, Bryan McFarlane, 41, Stephen Vozzella, 45, Thomas Conrad, 34, Maxx Hathaway, 35, Keith Macneir, 64 and Ronald Morin, 55.

Some of the surviving victims include Gavin Robitaille, 16, Jennifer Zanca, 63, Thomas Giberti, 69, Kyle Secor, 24, Steve Richards Kretlow, 47 and Justin Karcher, 23. The other names of the remaining survivors have not been released to the public.

Members of the community gathered on Nov. 2 during a candlelight vigil for all of those affected by the deadliest shooting in the state’s history. Maine Governor Janet Mills released a statement saying the state will cover the costs of the funerals.