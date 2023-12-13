International+Management+Fundraiser

International Management students hosted a fundraiser to support people in Lebanon who have been impacted by landmines.

The event took place in Heritage Hall from Dec. 4 – Dec. 8. All proceeds will be donated to the University of Balamand Landmines Resource Center in Lebanon. The event was hosted by UW-Platteville professor Dr. Maya Jaber, who grew up in Lebanon.

Throughout the week-long fundraiser, an array of activities such as raffle baskets and interactive games were made available to students. Informative posters about disabilities and the history of Lebanon were also displayed.

Conflicts in the 1980s, 1990s and in 2006 have left devastating effects on Lebanon. Over four million landmines have been dropped on the region, and an estimated 40% are still active, posing a threat to civilians, farmland, water sources and infrastructure. The land mines have claimed over 4,000 lives in the region, as well as severely injuring countless individuals.

The proceeds from the fundraiser will provide support in three ways: landmine education and removal, disability assistance for those affected by landmines and the advancement of local businesses in Lebanon.

Training programs, awareness campaigns and the actual removal of landmines from affected areas will be aided by this fundraiser. This effort not only ensures safer environments for locals but also prevents future casualties and injuries caused by these hidden threats.

The supply of prosthetic limbs, crutches, wheelchairs and other essential medical support devices are necessary for those who are disabled as a result of landmines. Providing both immediate aid and ongoing support will help survivors so they can regain their independence and lead fulfilling lives.

The fundraiser will also aid in revitalizing affected regions by supporting local businesses. Business owners in Lebanon will be given the opportunity to expand their market by creating websites and other online platforms.

Donate to the fundraiser here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/donate-to-support-lebanon-landmine-victims?utm_campaign=m_pd+share-sheet&utm_content=undefined&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer&utm_term=undefined