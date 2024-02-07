123 Arrests in Human Trafficking Sting

A 90-day long undercover sting operation in Florida has resulted in the arrests of 123 individuals in relation to human trafficking.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office’s Human Trafficking Squad apprehended online prostitution solicitors and predators through Operation Renewed Hope, an initiative created to fight against online human trafficking.

“The arrests made by our dedicated Human Trafficking Squad transcend mere statistics,” Hillsborough County Sheriff, Chad Chronister said. “They represent our commitment to protect the innocent and a persistent effort to safeguard the most vulnerable members of our community.”

The arrests were made after the 123 individuals allegedly communicated online to solicit sex with undercover agents posing as minors, according to a statement released by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Chronister explained that many of the individuals arrested were under the belief that they were communicating with family members of the minors who were offering to exchange their children for money. The accused “knowingly sought to engage in sexual acts with each of them,” he said.

Chronister remarked that many of the arrested were respected members of the community, including teachers, nurses, a basketball coach and a church grief counselor.

The sheriff’s office conducted its sting operation over the holidays due to a track record of predators taking advantage of children over school breaks.

Since the Human Trafficking Squad’s inception in 2021, police have arrested 604 people and charged 36 with human trafficking-related crimes. Authorities have also rescued 28 victims of human trafficking.